scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 28, 2021
MUST READ

‘Hunger was the major theme of my childhood’: Sophia Loren

The actor recounts how she was raised in deplorable conditions

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 28, 2021 8:15:29 am
Sophia Loren, Sophia Loren birthday, Sophia Loren videos, Sophia Loren interviews, Sophia Loren motivational videos, Morning motivation, Inspiration, Inspirational stories, life positive, indian express newsSophia Loren is an epitome of grace and divinity.

Yesteryear actor Sophia Loren is one of the most renowned stars Hollywood has ever seen. What many are unaware of is her trajectory: from having an impoverished childhood to her metamorphosis into an icon.

ALSO READ |‘Looks aren’t everything. Believe me, I’m a model’: Cameron Russell

Having been raised during the war, Loren’s childhood was spent in deplorable conditions. In this video, the actor recounts how she was so thin back then that her friends would call her ‘Sofia Stuzzicadenti’ which translates to ‘Sophia Toothpick’.

 

“Hunger was the major theme of my childhood,” says Loren. “My mother was begging for food for us. She’d bring us back a potato, a fistful of rice”. There was an instance during the war when the allies marched through Napoli and a soldier threw a piece of chocolate towards Loren but she had no idea what it was.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
ALSO READ |Revolutionising the idea of success in relation to happiness

She says Ponti was her mentor. “I met Carlo when I was 16 years old so I really was born with him and believed in him so much because I felt protected by him and I felt little by little great love for him and I wanted to have a family with him.” Although the film producer passed away in 2007, Loren says he is still the love of her life.

ALSO READ |Tom Hardy’s troubled past and a stable present is a lesson in never giving up

In her famous book Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow: My Life, the actor writes, “My life became like a minefield through which I slowly made my way. I went from launch to launch, movie to movie, dinner to dinner. Facing each challenge allowed me to get closer to what I had dreamed of becoming.”

In hindsight, she believed that her tragic childhood was a blessing a disguise, because whatever followed could only be an improvement.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

World Tourism Day, World Tourism Day 2021, travelling, travel itineraries, offbeat destinations around the world, travel wish list, pandemic, international travel, indian express news
World Tourism Day: 7 offbeat places to add to your travel wish list once the pandemic ends

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 28: Latest News

Advertisement