‘I will stay the way I am’: Sonakshi Sinha on how she deals with social media trolls

Many people, including celebrities, often become a target of vile comments on social media. Actor Sonakshi Sinha, who has time and again been targetted by social media trolls for various things, shared how she manages to tide over the mean comments.

“Earlier, I used to read these and think how could people say things like that… those things you can’t say face-to-face, how can you say it online? I lost 30 kgs to do Dabangg. Still, people found things to say about me, my shape, and about how I looked. I used to go on the defensive mode. They have not seen the blood, sweat and tears that have gone into it. So, hell with it. I will stay the way I am. Watch, if you want to,” said the 33-year-old.

On Arbaaz Khan’s show Pinch in March 2019, the actor revealed her way to deal with trolls. “If the criticism is constructive and it will help me, I will happily read it, understand it and take it in good spirit. But if you are just criticising me for no reason and to vent your pent-up anger, I am not going to take it. How much spare time do people have? Block is my favourite button on social media,” she added in the video republished by BrutIndia.

