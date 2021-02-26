scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, February 26, 2021
Latest news

‘I will stay the way I am’: Sonakshi Sinha on how she deals with social media trolls

If you are just criticising me for no reason and to vent your pent-up anger, I am not going to take it, Sonakshi Sinha had said on Arbaaz Khan’s show Pinch

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
February 26, 2021 8:20:25 am
sonakshi sinha, life positiveSonakshi Sinha's mantra to deal with social media trolls. (Source: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram)

Many people, including celebrities, often become a target of vile comments on social media. Actor Sonakshi Sinha, who has time and again been targetted by social media trolls for various things, shared how she manages to tide over the mean comments.

ALSO READ |Social media affecting your mental health? These safety tips will help you

“Earlier, I used to read these and think how could people say things like that… those things you can’t say face-to-face, how can you say it online? I lost 30 kgs to do Dabangg. Still, people found things to say about me, my shape, and about how I looked. I used to go on the defensive mode. They have not seen the blood, sweat and tears that have gone into it. So, hell with it. I will stay the way I am. Watch, if you want to,” said the 33-year-old.

On Arbaaz Khan’s show Pinch in March 2019, the actor revealed her way to deal with trolls. “If the criticism is constructive and it will help me, I will happily read it, understand it and take it in good spirit. But if you are just criticising me for no reason and to vent your pent-up anger, I am not going to take it. How much spare time do people have? Block is my favourite button on social media,” she added in the video republished by BrutIndia.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

From Dia Mirza to Priyanka Chopra: All the times brides wore red on their wedding day

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 26: Latest News

Advertisement