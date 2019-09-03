You can repair mistakes, even heartbreak, just keep the faith, says Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek, who celebrated her 53rd birthday on September 2, spoke about overcoming difficult situations in life through this inspiring video.

“Young people have time to repair the mistakes they make. It does go away. You can overcome many difficult things in life. Mistakes sometimes seem like they won’t pass. Like your life is over. Every single one of us has gone through that. Even like heartbreak…it passes and you fall in love with someone else. There are always choices and there are always places to go,” she said.

According to Hayek, one needs to change their attitude to overcome mistakes and challenges.

“But only if you change, you will be able to see them. Unless you make a change inside, new opportunities will never come to you. So, when you make a mistake, you always have to have faith that there’s always a way out,” she added.