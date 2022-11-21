‘Even the smallest gesture has an impact’: Kim Kardashian on giving back to society

Kim Kardashian can be called a trailblazer for making a name for herself in fashion, beauty, entertainment, tech and business, besides being an influential pop culture face.

At Variety’s Power of Women summit in 2015, Kim Kardashian had given a heartfelt speech that highlighted her commitment to giving back to the world and using her position to make a difference in people’s lives. “Today we’re shining a light on important causes that affect so many,” she said.

She talked about “the hardest thing” she has ever been through: her father being diagnosed with oesophageal cancer that took his life within a matter of weeks. She said it gave her an understanding of the toll that illness can take on a family.

“Having the best medical care is paramount. Having a support system is critical. Having someone take the time to let you know they care, whether it’s a stranger or a neighbour or someone that you really look up to can be the light that carries you through your darkest days.”

She talked about a pediatric hospital close to her house, and how children deserve “the best care”. “Giving our time and support became really important to me and my family.”

She explained how CHLA has her on speed dial so she can help with the funding. “I know I get so much out of this, probably more than they do… I’ve learned that even the smallest gesture has a huge impact,” she said in the video, emphasising on how sometimes just being there for someone can cheer them up and give them the strength to continue their fight.

“Today we gather to appreciate the power of women, but I’d like to put a spotlight on the women of CHLA (Children’s Hospital Los Angeles) who make the impossible possible.” she said.

She concluded with a powerful quote: “Here’s to strong women — may we know them, may we be them, may we raise them.”

