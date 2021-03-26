Resilience and conscientiousness as important to your success as test scores: Michelle Obama

Even if you fail, rise again and work hard to be who you want to be! (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

“Who are you going to be? I’m not asking what are you going to be, I’m asking you about how you plan to live your life every day?” Michelle Obama asks a group of fresh graduates.

Continuing the fiery speech further, the former FLOTUS says it is “not the day you get your promotion, not the day you win” that defines us, “but the times that force you to claw and scratch and fight just to get through the day.” “The moments when you get knocked down and you’re wondering whether it’s even worth it to get back up? Those are the times when you got to ask yourself – who am I going to be?” she adds.

Michelle emphasises that “skills like resilience and conscientiousness can be just as important to your success as your test scores or even your IQ.”

Stressing on the importance of determination and hard work, she says, “If you’re willing to dig deep if you’re willing to pick yourself up when you fall, if you’re willing to work and work until your weaknesses become your strengths, then you’ll develop a set of skills that you can mold and apply to any situation you encounter, any job you might have, any crisis you might confront.”

Michelle Obama also reveals that “as someone who has hired and managed hundreds of young people over the course of my career,” she has, “never once asked someone, I was interviewing to explain a test score or a grade in class”.

“What I’ve looked for is what kind of a person you are. Are you a hard worker? Are you reliable? Are you open to other viewpoints? Have you stepped outside of your own self-interest to serve others?” she adds.

In the end, she says that these are the “qualities that you all already embody…and today more than ever before, that’s what the world needs.”