Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Sister Madonna Buder, 92, reveals secret behind her success as she completes 2022 Age Group National Championships

Buder shares the seven 'Ds' behind what keeps her athletic self going despite being over the age of 90

madonna buderSister Madonna Buder is still competitive at the age of 92. (USA Triathlon/Instagram)

Sister Madonna Buder, born July 24, 1930, who is also known as ‘Iron Nun’, is an American Senior Olympian triathlete. She holds the world record for the oldest woman to ever finish an Ironman Triathlon, which is considered one of the most difficult one-day sporting events in the world.

Currently aged 92 years old, the Iron Nun is still determined to cross the finish line, as earlier this month, she raced at the Toyota USA Triathlon Age Group National Championships in Milwaukee.

 

Having completed her first triathlon at the age of 52, Buder motivates people to aim higher, saying, “Running a marathon didn’t bother me, but a marathon itself can be a killer. So I could not conceive of biking for 120 miles plus a long swim followed by the marathon. It haunted me! But there I was still competing.”

She reveals the seven ‘Ds’ behind what keeps her athletic self going despite being over the age of 90: “dream, desire, dedication, discipline, determination, dare, and do it”. She believes these are the seven chronological steps that ensure success in whatever your heart is set.

Having been introduced to running by a priest named Father John, she touched the finish line of an Ironman event at the age of 55 and has ever since continued to win hearts.

Her modest self concludes by sharing, “I don’t understand how a little old lady can be an inspiration to anybody. But I don’t have to understand. I just want to fulfill God’s will, and if God’s putting me out there to be an encouragement for others as they advance in years, I accept it.”

