A simple question you need to ask yourself every day

“Somewhere deep inside, you know what kind of person you were designed to be. If you want to produce great acorns, think like an oak, not an acorn. Think like the person you intend to become. Ask yourself: ‘how would the person I’d like to be do the things I am about to do?’

“It’s our responsibility in life to discover ourselves. We need to respect our nature and realise that we are part of a continuing chain that carries a legacy and responsibility. Know how you are smart, what are the values that motivate your choices; know what your personal velocity is: the intensity and drive with which you naturally operate, know your behavioral style and the patterns in your choices.

“We need to nurture our nature by expressing ourselves in the world. If you will spend one extra hour each day studying your chosen field, you’ll be a national expert in the field in five years or less, said Earl Nightingale. If you were to focus even half an hour a day on one field of endeavour for five consecutive years, you’d not only transform you, you’d transform the world around you. You and I were born with the gift to make this world a better place. Even if we didn’t improve, we can make the world better right now.

“Nurture your nature: accept that you are valuable, understand how you operate and understand yourself better, then apply yourself in the world and put yourself to work.”

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle