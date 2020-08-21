These simple habits will help you lead a more productive life

Plan a to-do list. (Source: PIxabay)

Video creator Therese, known as ‘studytee’ on YouTube, talks about seven extremely easy habits one can adopt to live more productively. A third-year university student, residing in Norway, ‘studytee’ has gained a following owing to her meticulous planning and note-taking videos.

In a video titled ‘7 simple habits for a more productive life’, Therese shares the most basic habits that one should develop to work well and complete goals. These small steps can help one in being more energetic and driven.

The first habit is to make a colour-coded to-do list. Therese says, “It shouldn’t take more than about five minutes and it is so helpful in the way that you always know what needs to be done.”

The second habit is to set one or more goals for each day. “I find that it’s easier to be productive if you’re working towards a specific goal,” she says.

The third is to listen to an audiobook while commuting to and from work or university. The next habit is to read the news daily.

The fifth involves doing a short brain training activity before starting the day’s work. Therese says, “I feel like, by doing…any type of puzzle, I kind of get into a problem-solving mood, and it also makes it easier to focus afterward.”

The sixth habit is to learn something new every day. “Taking some to do something educational that is not related to school or work,” she elaborates. And the last habit is to journal. She explains, “I usually journal before bed and it’s a great way to do something non-screen-related to unwind before I go to sleep.”

According to Therese, these small, routine tasks can become the stepping stones to a much more productive life.

