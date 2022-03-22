‘The right partner stands with you and supports you to be independent’: Shweta Tiwari

Finding a partner who is understanding, considerate, and caring is essential for a healthy relationship. A good partner is also one who allows their partner to choose his/her dreams, and become financially independent.

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, actor Shweta Tiwari highlighted the same, and also spoke about why everyone, including women, must make wiser choices without compromising on their independence.

“You can’t leave your security. If somebody says you will have to leave your job for your house, he is not the right partner. Nobody tells you to leave your dreams and independence for your family,” she said in a video shared by SheThePeople on Instagram.

The video post was captioned, “Financial independence is essential for everyone and the right partner wouldn’t snatch it from you.”

Instead of bickering and letting one fall back, the right partner helps you grow and be independent, Tiwari stressed.

“The right partner stands with you and supports you to be independent,” added the 41-year-old.

