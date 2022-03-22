scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Must Read

‘The right partner stands with you and supports you to be independent’: Shweta Tiwari

Actor Shweta Tiwari on why financial freedom is essential for everyone, especially women.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 22, 2022 8:20:45 am
shweta tiwariShweta Tiwari on how the right partner doesn't control your independence (Source: Shweta Tiwari/Instagram)

Finding a partner who is understanding, considerate, and caring is essential for a healthy relationship. A good partner is also one who allows their partner to choose his/her dreams, and become financially independent.

Also Read |‘I think husband and wife should both leave the crown in the garage’: Indra Nooyi

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, actor Shweta Tiwari highlighted the same, and also spoke about why everyone, including women, must make wiser choices without compromising on their independence.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SheThePeople (@shethepeopletv)

“You can’t leave your security. If somebody says you will have to leave your job for your house, he is not the right partner. Nobody tells you to leave your dreams and independence for your family,” she said in a video shared by SheThePeople on Instagram.

The video post was captioned, “Financial independence is essential for everyone and the right partner wouldn’t snatch it from you.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Instead of bickering and letting one fall back, the right partner helps you grow and be independent, Tiwari stressed.

Also Read |‘I hope I can inspire each one of you to just trust yourself’: Selena Gomez

“The right partner stands with you and supports you to be independent,” added the 41-year-old.

Do you agree?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

katrina kaif, fitness
Celebrities who inspire fitness enthusiasts with their perseverance and hard work

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 22: Latest News

Advertisement