‘I was my biggest problem’: Shiv Khera on failure and the power of commitment

Author of numerous self-help books, Shiv Khera’s words have always been inspirational. Khera in this video explores the importance of commitment. He talks about 1973, the tumultuous times he faced then and how he had to leave India for Canada. Khera says his wife, despite her MBBS degree, had to take up a job as a cashier to keep the income coming in. “I used to wear my suit and tie, doing nothing. And when people asked me what I did for a living, I was very embarrassed to tell them that I was unemployed. I used to say I do ‘import, export'”. It went on like that for a year till a chance encounter taught him that it’s not what’s on the surface that counts, but what lies beneath.

Advertising

ALSO READ | We all have weaknesses; we just need to learn to deal with them: Dr Janki Santoke

Filled with insights, this talk is inspiring and motivational. It was delivered at a TEDx event while using the TED conference format. However, it was independently organised by a local community.

ALSO READ: When you accept yourself, the world recognizes you: Muniba Mazari