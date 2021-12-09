‘Sharing is caring’: A heartwarming story of a kind man and a fruit seller

As we grow up and navigate life, we often tend to forget lessons that we were taught as a child, especially the importance of sharing. We are often so focused on the difficulties of life that we forget to look around. In this motivational video, the narrator shares a beautiful story about the importance of kindness and sharing.

The story is of a young professional who lives alone in a big city. He returns home at a fixed time every day and buys fruits and vegetables. The shop he visits, is run by an old lady who is at least 85 years old. The young man tells her, “Grandma, I think the fruits and vegetables that you sold me the other day were rotten. Will you check them?”

The old woman takes a bite from one of the fruits and finds them to be perfectly all right. She tells the man, “Son, I think these are fine to eat. You can safely take them home.” The man reluctantly agrees. This incident repeats itself for several days. The man buys fruits and vegetables from the old lady’s shop and demands that she checks them for rot or bitterness.

Finally, fed up of the ordeal, the woman asks him, “Why do you do this every day?” The young man does not answer, but the narrator explains.

The man kept insisting the old woman to take a bite or two of fruits because she looked frail. He noticed her working without breaks and decided that the best way to help her get nutrition was for him to pretend that her fruits were rotten just so that she could check them.

Once, a greens seller who sat in the store next to the old woman asked her, “Why do you keep entertaining this fellow?”

The old woman replied, “Because I know he cares about me and only comes here to ensure I eat. He thinks I am not aware of his act of kindness, but I am. Whenever he is not looking, I slip a portion of extra fruits or vegetables into his bag.”

This heartwarming story is the perfect reminder to know that small acts of kindnesses never go unnoticed.

