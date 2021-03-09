I have wanted to right the wrongs that I had witnessed throughout my childhood: Shakira

In this video, the Colombian singer and performer talks about eradicating poverty through education. She says, “If you’re born poor, it is most likely must be that you’ll die poor, too”.

“As soon as I had some success, the first thing I wanted to do is invest as many resources as I could into what later would become the most meaningful project of my life, working for children,” the global superstar says. “So I set out to find a team of people who dreamt big and worked hard and thought like me to help me right the wrongs that I had witnessed throughout my childhood, and that’s when our foundation, The Barefoot Foundation was born.”

Known for hits like ‘Wherever Wherever‘ and ‘Hips Don’t Lie‘, this Grammy winner believes in education for all and preaches that the only way to eradicate poverty is through education.

“It really is a thrill to work for education; that’s why I’m so passionate about it because I’ve seen results that are as palpable as this podium and seeing all these success stories that have a name and a last name has been one of the most rewarding things that I have done in my lifetime — even more so than winning Grammys, I think. Now that said, our work is far from being done; many developing countries are still rife with inequality and internal conflict, and there are a lot of kids who still need to be reached.”

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle