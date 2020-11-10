There’s no such thing as ‘normal’; normal is just another word for lifeless: Shah Rukh Khan

The actor spoke on life and death in this impassioned speech.

Speaking at The University of Edinburgh, Shah Rukh Khan gave an insightful speech. He received his doctorate and he spoke on life and doled out life lessons. Drawing life lessons from his films, he said, “Don’t ever treat your little insanities as if they are aberrations that ought to be hidden from the rest of the world. Acknowledge them and use them to define your own way of living the only life you have. All the most beautiful people in the world, the most creative, the ones who led revolutions, who discovered and invented things, did so because they embraced their own idiosyncrasies. There’s no such thing as ‘normal’. Normal is just another word for lifeless.

He continued his reflection on life and said, “Develop the faith in it to let it take its own course, make all the efforts you can to abide by its beauty and it will not let you down. Use every resource you have been given, your mental faculties, the ability of your heart to love and feel for those around you, your health and good fortune: all of the thousands of gifts life has given you to their maximum potential. Honour your life, please. Honour each gift and each moment by not laying it to waste. There is no real measure of success in this world except the ability to make good of life’s endowments to you. Sometimes life’s gifts arrive wrapped in all the wrong damned wrapping, at which point we have to learn to do two things with them: recognise them for what they are and gamble on our fear that they might be disasters.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd