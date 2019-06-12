Toggle Menu
‘Set a higher benchmark’: Brian Lara on his impeccable batting recordshttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/life-positive/set-a-higher-benchmark-brian-lara-on-his-impeccable-batting-records-5773183/

‘Set a higher benchmark’: Brian Lara on his impeccable batting records

In this video, Brian Lara, the celebrated Trinidadian former international cricketer, spoke on the importance of setting higher goals.

Known as one of the greatest batsmen of all times, Trinidadian former international cricketer Brian Lara shared at the 2017 Cowdrey Lecture about the importance of setting higher benchmarks for oneself.

The cricketer who made the highest individual score in first-class cricket with 501 runs and highest individual score of 400 in a test match among other achievements, says he wanted to be out there in the middle. “I never actually looked at 50 or 100s as milestones. Rather, I fell in love with batting long and setting a higher benchmark. I didn’t want to sit inside the dressing room and watch someone else bat.”

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 The best way to return kindness is with kindness
2 ‘For generating good ideas, creative failures are a must’: Azim Premji
3 ‘Live your life with integrity’: Ellen DeGeneres