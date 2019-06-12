‘Set a higher benchmark’: Brian Lara on his impeccable batting records

Known as one of the greatest batsmen of all times, Trinidadian former international cricketer Brian Lara shared at the 2017 Cowdrey Lecture about the importance of setting higher benchmarks for oneself.

The cricketer who made the highest individual score in first-class cricket with 501 runs and highest individual score of 400 in a test match among other achievements, says he wanted to be out there in the middle. “I never actually looked at 50 or 100s as milestones. Rather, I fell in love with batting long and setting a higher benchmark. I didn’t want to sit inside the dressing room and watch someone else bat.”