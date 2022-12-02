Do you struggle with low self-worth? These could be the possible reasons

A lot of people feel that they are not worth anything and, no matter what they do, they find themselves feeling ‘not good enough’. Such people suffer from low self-worth which is generally developed during their childhood and they keep struggling with it even in adulthood. There could be many reasons for feeling this way and this, if not dealt with, can impact their future relationships as well.

As per Elizabeth Karina, an attachment and relationship coach, understanding why you’re struggling with feelings of unworthiness and low self-worth and how that is impacting your choice of partner and relationships is an important step in healing it.

“Here is a list of the most common reasons I see that people struggle with self-worth,” she captioned the post.

*You grew up in a household where you received praise, validation, and positive attention mainly when you performed, achieved, or behaved in ways that your caregiver approved of for instance performed well academically or in athletics, or other extracurriculars or acted the way your parents wanted you to.

*You felt shamed, criticised, or invalidated by your caregivers for who you were or for mistakes you made.

*You simply did not get the love and attention and validation you needed. You felt largely ignored and unseen by caregivers.

*You were punished and attention was withdrawn if you did not perform in the way your caregivers wanted and you interpreted that to mean something about your worthiness as a human.

*You were negatively compared to your siblings or other people (The message was, “Why can’t you be more like him or her? You are not enough.”)

*You were bullied and mistreated in school or by other children (for example, your siblings).

