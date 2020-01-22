Self-pity keeps you from finding a solution: Psychotherapist Amy Morin

There are times when happy pictures of friends and acquaintances on social media may trigger a sense of jealousy or insufficiency. You tend to wonder if you are the only one to be deprived of happiness but in doing so, you stand to lose your mental strength, commented clinical social worker, author and psychotherapist Amy Morin in a Ted Talk.

In a thought-provoking speech, Morin went on to list three kinds of “destructive beliefs” that can rob us of our mental strength: self-pity, unhealthy beliefs about others, and that about the world.

“It’s hard to get rid of those unhealthy beliefs that we’ve carried around with us for so long. But you can’t afford not to give them up because sooner or later, you’re going to hit a time in your life where you need all the mental strength that you can muster,” she remarked.

Read| 11 tips to stay mentally strong

Sharing anecdotes from her personal life, Morin expressed, “My journey taught me that the secret to being mentally strong was that you had to give up your bad mental habits.” One needs to adopt good mental habit like gratitude to be able to build mental strength, she said.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd