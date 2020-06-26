scorecardresearch
Self-love is the cure to self-hate: Tyrese Gibson

Self-love is not about loving money or materialistic things, it is about recognising your value.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 26, 2020 8:00:57 am

Experts have time and again emphasised on the importance of self-love. But how many of us are really able to love ourselves enough?

“Most of the people are running around empty. They have no sense of self-love,” said American singer Tyrese Gibson in a motivational speech.

Self-love is not about loving money or materialistic things, Gibson points out. “It (self-love) is a matter of knowing your value. It is a matter of saying, ‘I do not have to be around these people, in these type of environments…in order for me to finally see the value in myself. I love me, independent of you loving me. I believe in me. I know my self-worth…I am here and I have a purpose,” he expressed in the speech posted by the YouTube channel HESMotivation.

In order to love yourself, you need to distance yourself from those who tend to be mean, gossip about you or promote negative thoughts. “Self-love is the cure to self-hate…and I have to careful about who and what I give emotional access to,” stressed Gibson.

