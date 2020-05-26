We can learn from life only if we remain open: Dr Kavita Chandrashekhar

In this inspirational video, Dr Kavita Chandrashekhar, intuitive life coach, narrates a story about a man in a village who lived with his pet parrot. The parrot was discontented and gazed at the white sky for hours from his cage, hoping for freedom one day. The man often went to a wise sage for advice on important matters. One day as he was hurrying to meet him, the parrot asked him, “Master, where do you go to?” The man said, “I am meeting a very wise man today. He has answers to all the questions of life.” The parrot said, “Can you please ask him on my behalf, when will I get to taste true freedom?”

The man obliged. When he met the wise man, he asked, “Oh wise one, my parrot wants to know when he will get the taste of true freedom.” Upon hearing this, a strange thing happened. The sage became unconscious and fell down. Flustered, the man left silently. On reaching home, he told the parrot, “It seems you have bad luck. As soon as I asked the wise sage your question, he became unconscious and fell.” The parrot heard him quietly. The next morning, the man saw the parrot fallen in the cage, almost unconscious. He opened the cage to check on him and the parrot flew away, high up in the sky.

Chandrashekhar remarks that the parrot understood the sage’s hint, which the man missed. This often happens with us, too. We can only learn from things in life if we are open to learning. Just like the parrot did in this story.

