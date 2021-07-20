Four simple steps to build self-confidence

Charlotte Muehleck talks about her way of gaining self-confidence in her TEDx Talk. “Nowadays, there are so many things that society tells us we have to do to be considered perfect. We can’t be too much of this/that,” she begins.

The ‘greenness’ period of a child is considered to be a critical phase as they are supposed to deal with the pressures of puberty, along with preparing themselves for the real world. Anyone at this age can struggle to build confidence, especially teenagers.

From developing mental health to empowering physical health, Muehleck simplifies a four-step guide to self-confidence.

“Spend time focusing on yourself,” she says, adding at the end of the day, it is all about loving yourself in a better way. You are supposed to feel confident only when you know who you are. “So make an effort to take time out to better yourself; start doing things that you enjoy,” she says.

Charlotte recognised this when the world shut down in March 2020. She had so much spare time which she eventually put to use.

“Stop caring what others think of you.” This was her second guiding statement for gaining self-confidence. “The less you care, the happier you are going to be.”

Muehleck suggests you “surround yourself with encouragement” getting rid of negative people who bring you down. People who lift, lend their knowledge should be the ones to surround you.

And finally, “push yourself outside of your comfort zone”. “Constantly do things that excite you and sometimes even scare you, because that’s the only way you are going to end up growing and feeling alive,” she says.

