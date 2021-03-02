‘Had a casting director tell me I wasn’t strong enough to carry my own show’: Selena Gomez

Disney superstar, actor and singer Selena Gomez — who recently launched her own makeup line — talks about her struggle and how believing in self is extremely important, in this video.

“I’m sure you all have been told that you don’t have what takes and you may not be good enough and you don’t have enough people to support you,” the 28-year-old says. “It crushes you when people try and tell that you’re not good enough. It almost did for me but there was my mom next to me stronger than ever and she said the most important thing is to always trust in myself.”

The singer has always been vocal about her struggles and fears, sharing her highs and lows with her fans, emphasising on “trusting yourself” on countless occasions.

“I’m surrounded by people who are supposed to guide me and some of them have and others haven’t. They pressure me, there’s so much pressure, you’ve got to be sexy, you’ve got to be cute, you’ve got to be nice, you’ve got to be all these things. And I’m sure you all can relate, you all have pressure that you have to deal with every day,” she adds.

Gomez has never failed to inspire her fans. She’s known to be kind and spontaneous, always on a lookout for new opportunities.

