The secret of success? More sleep!

Success is a relative term for most people. While for some it may mean financial freedom, for others it could mean professional jumps or personal milestones. But, have you been sacrificing sleep because you’re working too hard?

Co-founder and former editor-in-chief of Huffington Post, Arianna Huffington, shared a small idea in this video that could help you achieve success in a healthy way. She explained the power of a good night’s sleep:

Amid the hustle and bustle of everyday life it’s easy to lose sight of what our bodies need.

Arianna narrated a personal story, ”I learned the hard way the value of sleep. Two-and-a-half years ago, I fainted from exhaustion. I hit my head on my desk. I broke my cheekbone, I got five stitches on my right eye. And I began the journey of rediscovering the value of sleep. And in the course of that, I studied, I met with medical doctors, scientists, and I’m here to tell you that the way to a more productive, more inspired, more joyful life is getting enough sleep.”

”As we are facing all the multiple crises in our world at the moment, what is good for us on a personal level, what’s going to bring more joy, gratitude, effectiveness in our lives and be the best for our own careers, is also what is best for the world. So, I urge you to shut your eyes, and discover the great ideas that lie inside us; to shut your engines and discover the power of sleep.”

While often it may be difficult to prioritise ourselves, it is crucial to take a step back and take naps! Only then, will you be able to uncover your true potential and paint the world with your colours!

