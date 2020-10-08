A woman’s right to choose what to do with her body is a human rights issue: Scarlett Johansson

The actor stressed on the importance of women having their rights. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Speaking at the Variety‘s Power of Women Luncheon event in 2016, actor Scarlett Johansson gave an impassioned speech on women’s rights as well as the importance of planned parenthood.

She accepted the prize for her contribution to Planned Parenthood and said, “Planned Parenthood has always been there for me and for the 2.5 million men and women who rely on their services annually.”

She then stressed on the imperative for women to have rights over their body. This rights, she said should not be as a women’s rights issue but a human rights issue.

“A woman’s right to choose what to do with her body shouldn’t just be a woman’s rights issues. It’s the year 2016 and this is a human rights issue. A woman’s right to choose is a deeply personal one and should not be a part of anyone’s political platform,” she said, further adding, “It is about honouring and respecting women and upholding the law. It is time that we all stand with Planned Parenthood for our sisters, our mothers, our friends and our daughters.”

