‘Say yes, and create your own destiny’: Maya Rudolph

Speaking tp graduates at Tulane University, actor and comedian Maya Rudolph brought her own humour and wisdom. “I didn’t know who I was or what I was going to do with my life when I finished college. I wasn’t any clearer about my direction than the day I graduated high school,” she said.

Having studied improvisations, she reiterated the one thing she learnt from it. “…And in Improvisation there is one hard and fast rule, and that rule is known as ‘Yes And’. The term YES AND: to say yes, and not just yes, but to add information. In the adding of information you don’t negate the other persons idea – but you build on it,” she said.

This is also the advice she gave the students. “[I}f I must give any of you advice it would be Say Yes. Say Yes, And… and create your own destiny. So hold on to your old friends. Kiss your Mama. Admit what your dreams are. Don’t beat yourself up if you don’t know what you’re gonna do tomorrow. But work hard and don’t be lazy. And put away your damn phone once in a while. And be nice to jerks because we still don’t know the criteria for getting into heaven yet.”