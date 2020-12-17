When someone believes in you, you start believing in yourself: Sarah Paulson

Sarah Paulson talks about her journey to stardom. (Source: YouTube)

On being awarded as a ‘female trailblazer’ at the ELLE Women in Hollywood in 2018, Sarah Paulson had shared how difficult it can be to feel worthy, and how important it is for someone to believe in you for you to believe in yourself.

“I spent a lot of time early in my career on the bench, rarely asked to jump on the field. I spent countless hours wondering if I would ever be given the opportunity, and if so, would I be ready or would I be so worn down by the rejections that I would be wavering and unsteady if ever called upon,” the American actress, named as one of the most influential people in the world by Time magazine in 2017, had said.

Confessing that she did get work as a young actress, Sarah added: “The jobs that fed my soul were few and far between leaving me wondering if anyone would ever see that. What I did know is that I dreamt of getting on the field to play, what I had been dreaming of was being seen, belonging somewhere, having a home.”

Thanking Ryan Murphy for the ineffable power of his belief in her, she added that his belief translated into her personal actions and helped her dig deeper than she ever had or knew she could.

“What happens when someone believes in you is that you start believing in yourself. When someone trusts you to inhabit something that only lives on the page, you start to trust that you can. Another person’s belief in you, pure and free of all your personal distresses and doubts, has the ability to permeate becoming magically your own,” the actress — recipient of a Primetime Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award — had said in her acceptance speech.

As she celebrates her 46th birthday today, we wish her all the success and happiness!

