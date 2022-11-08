‘They think selfish is a bad word, but it is the best word’: Sameera Reddy

We all have our fair share of insecurities and fears that make us feel the need to seek external validation. Sameera Reddy is no stranger to insecurities as she recently opened up about being conscious of the stretch marks on her arms. “I have a massive issue because I have a lot of stretch marks on my arms,” she said, in an interview with Tweak India, adding that she never used to wear sleeveless dresses, and at events and fashion shows, she used to have a special makeup kit just to cover up the marks.

However, the actor said that it was social media that gave her that freedom to live freely. “Social media has allowed me to be and it is such a relief,” she said.

“If somebody has an opinion about you, it is their opinion and judgment – why are you taking it or why are you giving that power to them?” she questioned.

Sameera said that it is our power and we need to take it back and hold it within ourselves. Recalling the negative comments she used to get, she said that many people thought that –“I am not good enough or successful, I am not a great mother or I am fat.” However, “that is their issue–not mine,” the actor said.

She told everybody that the solution lies in being there for ourselves, being interested in ourselves and being a little selfish. “They think selfish is a bad word, but it is the best word, I believe,” she concluded.

