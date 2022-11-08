scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022

‘They think selfish is a bad word, but it is the best word’: Sameera Reddy

“Social media has allowed me to be and it is such a relief,” she said

sameera reddySameera Reddy inspires us to believe in our inner power (Source: Sameera Reddy/ Instagram)

We all have our fair share of insecurities and fears that make us feel the need to seek external validation. Sameera Reddy is no stranger to insecurities as she recently opened up about being conscious of the stretch marks on her arms. “I have a massive issue because I have a lot of stretch marks on my arms,” she said, in an interview with Tweak India, adding that she never used to wear sleeveless dresses, and at events and fashion shows, she used to have a special makeup kit just to cover up the marks.

Also Read | |‘Cheer for other people’s success; celebrate even tiny achievements’: Emily Jaenson

However, the actor said that it was social media that gave her that freedom to live freely. “Social media has allowed me to be and it is such a relief,” she said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tweak India (@tweakindia) 

“If somebody has an opinion about you,  it is their opinion and judgment – why are you taking it or why are you giving that power to them?” she questioned.

Sameera said that it is our power and we need to take it back and hold it within ourselves. Recalling the negative comments she used to get, she said that many people thought that –“I am not good enough or successful, I am not a great mother or I am fat.” However, “that is their issue–not mine,” the actor said.

She told everybody that the solution lies in being there for ourselves, being interested in ourselves and being a little selfish. “They think selfish is a bad word, but it is the best word, I believe,” she concluded.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How India can contribute to the peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine warPremium
How India can contribute to the peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine war
EWS quota: Ruling affirms BJP push for its labharthi politics that goes b...Premium
EWS quota: Ruling affirms BJP push for its labharthi politics that goes b...
Packing a punchline: Why Modi’s ‘We Built this Gujarat’ has a familiar ringPremium
Packing a punchline: Why Modi’s ‘We Built this Gujarat’ has a familiar ring
EWS verdict underscores that judiciary has been a reluctant supporter of ...Premium
EWS verdict underscores that judiciary has been a reluctant supporter of ...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-11-2022 at 08:20:11 am
Next Story

Bond Policy: Delhi doctors extend support to protesting MBBS students in Haryana

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

IIC
Architectural photographic exhibition highlights India’s cultural diversity
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 08: Latest News
Advertisement