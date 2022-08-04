scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 04, 2022

‘When I wanted to study further, my parents could not afford it’: Samantha Ruth Prabhu

"I ate one meal a day for at least two months. I worked odd jobs. And I'm here today," the actor said

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 4, 2022 8:20:43 am
The path to success was not easy for Samantha Ruth Prabhu. (Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has established herself as a phenomenal actor. Having a great onscreen presence, she has garnered fans from all over the country. But success did not come easy for her.

Sharing anecdotes about her struggles before becoming a renowned actor, Samantha, in a motivational speech at Sathyabama University, urged students to dream.

“When I was studying my mom and dad told me to study hard and you will make it big. I studied hard. I topped 10th standard, 12th standard, and college. But then, when I wanted to study further, my parents could not afford it. I had no dreams, no future, nothing,” she said.

“I know you believe that you are supposed to take the path your parents expect of you. But I am here to tell you to dream. Dream whatever you want and you will achieve it. You will fail, it will be hard – but you will persist,” she added.

Facing a financial crunch in the past, Samantha worked extremely hard to support herself and was determined to succeed. “I ate one meal a day for at least two months. I worked odd jobs. And I’m here today. If I was able to do it, you can!”

She called students the only future of this country.

