Sai Pallavi takes a stand against skin colour prejudice; Watch

Eat this, you will grow fairer. Do that, you will grow fairer. The societal standards of beauty have somehow gravitated towards fair skin as the much-desired skin colour. However, that’s where the prejudice comes into being. Recently actor Sai Pallavi who won hearts with her Malayalam film debut Premam refused to endorse a fairness cream deal worth Rs 2 crore, in the process making a statement against skin colour prejudice that fairness cream brands have often been associated with.

“It’s a personal choice. I cannot blame anybody for their choices. When you look at the greater population of people who are affected by few choices that we make, I think that’s when I have to take a stand. I know friends and family who have always been compared and made to feel little less because of their skin colour or those beauty standards that we have created in the society,” she said in an interview with Bollywood Hungama republished by Brut India.

“Before Premam, I would put on hundreds of fairness creams. I would have so much acne. I put myself through so much. I wouldn’t want to leave home. I would just stay home thinking that people look at my pimples and talk but not my eyes,” she recalled.

However, considering the influence she ended up wielding on people, especially teenagers with skincare issues, she decided to be vocal about such issues. “After Premam, they accepted me with all of that. They liked me more and I saw how much it influenced teenagers. That let me feel a lot more powerful,” she remarked.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle