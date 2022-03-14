Can you tap into the power of the ‘cosmos’ to improve your life?

Often in life, you may come across obstacles that are difficult to overcome. It could then lead you towards self-doubt and negative comparison.

If you constantly feel like luck is never in your favour, and others always get better opportunities in life than you do, then you’ve come to the right place.

Spiritual speaker and yogi Sadhguru spoke about the importance of ‘space’ and how you can improve your life with just a few simple steps, emphasising on the importance of “akashik intelligence” or ‘space’.

Sadhguru began by explaining the concept of ‘space’ and how it affects our day to life. “Modern science today is recognising there is something called akashic intelligence, that is space.”

He clarified that “empty space has certain intelligence, whether this intelligence works for you or works against you will determine the nature of your life.”

He further noted, “Whether you are a blessed being or one who is going to be freaked and buggered around for the rest of your life, it simply depends on that.”

Sadhguru suggested a simple way by which “your life will change dramatically”.

*Before the sun crosses the 30 degrees angle, once look up at the sky and bow down for holding your place today. After it crosses 30 degrees sometime during the day, look up and bow down again.

*After it sets, once again look up and bow down, not to some God up there, just to the empty space for holding you in place.

Sadhguru noted, “Life will happen in magical ways, and intelligence that you have never thought possible will become yours.”

