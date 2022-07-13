Is it wrong to be motivated by jealousy? Find out

‘Jealousy’ is a complex human emotion, which touches everyone’s ego. Be it in the workplace, friendships or in relationships, jealousy finds a way to sneak in. While some may perceive it as a negative emotion, others believe jealousy can become a motivational factor in life.

A college student asked this question to Sadhguru, “Jealousy motivates me. Every time my friends learn something new, I get this innate urge to perform better and it’s probably why I have landed up in my dream college. So do you think jealousy is actually a negative emotion?”

In his response, Sadhguru emphasised on the instances of cruelty against stray animals during Diwali. “When Diwali comes, people make a can of firecrackers and tie it to a donkey’s tail, when the firecrackers burn, poor donkey runs all over the place, faster than a horse. You think that’s the way to motivate life?” Dazzled by the answer, the audience burst into laughter and applause.

Sadhguru said he believes there are several appropriate techniques to gain motivation. He talked about Usain Bolt, a retired Jamaican sprinter — considered to be the greatest of all time — and said, “When you feel like your tail is burning, you run, but Mr Bolt, he did not run because his tail was on fire. He runs because he has prepared his legs and lungs in such a way, whichever way he runs, he is faster than everybody.”

Sadhguru is of the view that jealousy is not the emotion that should drive one. He considers that it is crucial to run fast but while having a “fantastic experience” and “not with your tail on fire”. He mentioned that motivating oneself by “setting the tail on fire” will only result in grave repercussions. “I have seen these donkeys running with their tail on fire, and they are terrified. That is not the way run,” he stated.

