Sport has the ability to bring the entire country together: Sachin Tendulkar

🔈 Sound on 🔈 A powerful, strong and moving tribute to a room full of sporting legends from @sachin_rt in honour of Nelson Mandela and the incredible power of sport to unite and inspire 👏#Laureus20 #SportUnitesUs pic.twitter.com/0z3mNatUFh — Laureus (@LaureusSport) February 17, 2020

While Indian Women’s Cricket Team could not lift the T20 World Cup in the final against Australia this time round, support and wishes poured in for the entire team from various quarters of the country. People praised them for standing up and playing the finals. Reflecting on how sport has the power to bring people together, ace cricketer Sachin Tendulkar said some important things.

While receiving the Laureus Sporting Moment Award, he said, “My journey started in 1983 when I was 10 years old. I didn’t understand the significance at that time. Everyone was celebrating, so I joined in the celebrations. That’s when I knew it was special, and that’s what I hoped to do.”

He added in the inspiring speech, “We experience the power of sport when the entire country sits together to cheer for the team. There are no mixed opinions or different opinions. It is very rarely that such a thing happens.”

