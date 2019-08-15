Coping with failure and loss makes you stronger: Roger Federer

One of the many things that sports teaches us is how to cope with failure and grow with every loss. In this motivational video, tennis champion Roger Federer talks about how he dealt with anger and losses that he faced on the court. He points out that in the early days of his game, after every loss he would throw his racket on the court in a fit of anger and disappointment.

“I had embarrassed myself in front of thousands of people in a live stadium and I understood that I had to change. I had quite a transformation, from a screaming racket throwing kind of brat on the tennis court to this calm guy you know today. It’s very important to move on and I think, losses also make you stronger. It’s important to learn from these mistakes and then you become better and better players, you work harder. A light sort of goes on in your head…I understand now what I need to improve,” he said.

“I always question myself in the best of times, even when I was world number one for many weeks and months in a row. Because I feel if you don’t do anything or do the same thing again and again then you stay the same and staying the same means going backwards,” he added.