‘I challenge you to help just one person and expect nothing in return’: Rihanna

In our everyday life, in order to achieve more, to become more successful than others, we plant a new desire to move forward, while ignoring sufferings of others, those who never quite had the opportunity even to dream.

“When I was five or six years old, I remember watching TV and I would see commercials, ‘You could give 25 cents and save a child’s life’, and I’d think to myself I wonder how much 25 cents I could save up to save all the kids in Africa,” Rihanna said in a speech at Harvard University.

While accepting her Harvard University Humanitarian of the Year award in 2017, the singer highlighted her philanthropy efforts and motivation to give back to the community. She said, “We are all humans and we all just want a chance.”

Addressing the students, she made a call-to-action, to help just one person and expect nothing in return. “To me, that is a humanitarian.”

In a capitalist world, people have made it too hard to help others. We have built a lot of barriers. She said, “You don’t have to be rich to help somebody, you don’t [have to] be rich, you don’t [have to] be famous, don’t even have to be college-educated; you just do whatever you can to help the person right next to you.”

Her speech was received with a resounding applause.

