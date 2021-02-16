If you know what to be, you inevitably become it: Ridhi Dogra

In a TEDx talk, Ridhi Dogra addresses college students and imparts wisdom on approaching infinity.

“Approaching infinity means approaching yourself. We live in a system that is constructed out of titles, roles, positions, designations and conditioning. We think that approaching infinity is a complex and cool thing because everyone doesn’t get it.

“Oscar Wilde said that if you want to be a grocer, or a general, or a politician, or a judge, you will invariably become it; that is your punishment. If you never know what you want to be, if you live what some might call the dynamic life but what I will call the artistic life, if each day you are unsure of who you are and what you know, you will never become anything, and that is your reward.

“You’re at the start of your life, so please free yourself from the car that you drive, the clothes that you wear, the phone that you carry, the friends that you have or what your parents are telling you. What you learn in college gives you capability and ability, but set yourself free to give the world something that you are truly here for.

“The minute you free yourself from boundaries and vision boards, you’ll come into the responsibility of owning your truth. When you start believing in your truth, you love everything that you do, be it your success or hardships, because you know that you are doing the best you can. If you stick to your truth, you’ll never have the fear of missing out; in fact, you’ll have the joy of missing out.”

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle