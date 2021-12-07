‘There’s no magic; it’s practice, practice, practice’: Richard St. John shares secrets to success in 8 words

Success is something all of us pursue tirelessly in our lifetime. It can be success in our careers or personal lives, but one thing is for sure — the definition of what success means to each one of us is highly subjective.

In a Ted Talk, Richard St. John goes through the secrets to that very success, something he uncovered conducting 500 interviews talking to hundreds of successful people in his lifetime. And the first secret he lists is ‘passion’.

Quoting his interviewees, St. John said, “Freeman Thomas says, ‘I’m driven by my passion.’ TEDsters do it for love; they don’t do it for money. Carol Coletta says, ‘I would pay someone to do what I do.’ And the interesting thing is: if you do it for love, the money comes anyway.” The next secret he lists is ‘work’. Elucidating, he quoted another interviewee, “Rupert Murdoch said to me, ‘It’s all hard work. Nothing comes easily. But I have a lot of fun.'”

St. John’s other secrets to success were “good”, which means “To be successful, put your nose down in something and get damn good at it. There’s no magic; it’s practice, practice, practice.” He further went on to list ‘focus’ and ‘push’, adding, “Norman Jewison said to me, ‘I think it all has to do with focusing yourself on one thing’. And push! David Gallo says, ‘Push yourself. Physically, mentally, you’ve got to push, push, push. You’ve got to push through shyness and self-doubt’.”

St. John further listed ‘serve’ as in “serve others something of value”, ‘ideas’ with regards to ground-breaking ideas that pave history, like Bill Gates’ idea of “founding the first micro-computer software company”, and ‘persist’, alluding it as “the number one reason for our success.”

