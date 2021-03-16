What is the true meaning of wealth? This life coach has the answer

Gaur Gopal Das, a life coach and motivational speaker — also a former engineer — talks about the meaning of life and sheds light on things without which our lives are incomplete.

“Hope, love, respect, dignity, character, integrity and acceptance — wealth is a very broad term. Money is not wealth. Money is a part of wealth,” he says.

Remembering the time when he had to take care of one his friends, he says the experience changed his thought process. “I was lying in a monastery, in an ashram, on the wooden floor, exhausted, tired from the anxiety of last night and suddenly a fellow monk came up to me and woke me up saying ‘He’s leaving, he’s leaving’. I got up and gathering myself together, rushed to go to the room where my dear friend, Stoka Krishna Das, was leaving his body,” he recalls.

“If you want to know how rich you are, drop a tear and see how many hands come forth to wipe that tear. That’s how rich you actually are, that’s wealth,” the life coach says.

“People love to eat ice cream, the analogy behind ice cream is, enjoy your life before it melts. And then there is a candle where the ideology is to give light to others before it melts. The world is full of ice creams, what we need is candles,” says Das.

