You need to pay a lot of attention to sustain relationships: Sadhguru

In these fragile times, when every second person goes through heartbreak or gets cheated up in a romantic relationship, people often curse their partner and secretly wish for a good punishment from fate.

Sadhguru, who often talks about life lessons, has an interesting take on relationships. In these often vulnerable times, when every second person goes through heartbreak or gets cheated in a romantic relationship, people often curse their partner and secretly wish for a good punishment from fate.

However, what Sadhguru feels human relationships are variables and need a lot of attention. “A relationship is a variable reality. It is not an absolute reality. In trying to punish somebody, you would only punish yourself,”he says.

“Every person who gets a little romantic believes that this is going to be an absolute relationship, there is no such thing about it. A relationship is a variable, always; you have to conduct it on a daily basis. One day, if you don’t conduct it properly, it may go somewhere”, he adds.

