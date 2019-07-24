You need to pay a lot of attention to sustain relationships: Sadhguru

Sadhguru, who often talks about life lessons, has an interesting take on relationships. In these often vulnerable times, when every second person goes through heartbreak or gets cheated in a romantic relationship, people often curse their partner and secretly wish for a good punishment from fate.

However, what Sadhguru feels human relationships are variables and need a lot of attention. “A relationship is a variable reality. It is not an absolute reality. In trying to punish somebody, you would only punish yourself,”he says.

“Every person who gets a little romantic believes that this is going to be an absolute relationship, there is no such thing about it. A relationship is a variable, always; you have to conduct it on a daily basis. One day, if you don’t conduct it properly, it may go somewhere”, he adds.