Rejection weighing you down? Watch this motivational video

In life, there may come certain situations where we have to accept reality and face rejection. It may be for a job or a romantic relationship. Coming to terms with rejection is never easy. It may lead you to feel demotivated. What can you do if you ever face a situation like this? Mental health advocate Darryll Stinson shared his inspiring story to help deal with rejection in life. Take a look at his TEDx talk here:

Darryll mentioned scientific research in his talk that proves that no matter how hard we try, we can’t excavate our unconscious thoughts, feelings and motives. And because so much is hidden from our conscious awareness, we end up inventing answers that feel true but are often very wrong.

”Thinking about ourselves isn’t related to knowing ourselves. So to understand this, let’s look at the most common introspective question: “Why?” We might be searching for the cause of a bad mood. Why am I so upset after that fight with my friend? Or we might be questioning our beliefs. Why don’t I believe in the death penalty? Or we might be trying to understand a negative outcome. “Why did I choke in that meeting?” Unfortunately, when we ask “Why?” it doesn’t lead us towards the truth about ourselves. It leads us away from it.”

He encouraged everyone to come to terms with their reality and accept that sometimes, the only option is to work on ourselves and ensure that we improve on the regular. ”As human beings, we are blessed with the ability to understand who we are, what we want to contribute, and the kind of life we want to lead. Remember, our self-awareness unicorns had nothing in common except a belief in the importance of self-awareness and a daily commitment to developing it. That means we can all be unicorns. The search for self-awareness never ever stops. Life goes on. It’s up to us to choose to learn and grow from our mistakes and our tragedies, and our successes.”

He ended his talk with a beautiful quote by philosopher Rumi: “Yesterday I was clever, so I wanted to change the world. Today I’m wise, so I am changing myself.”

