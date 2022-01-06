How can you deal with rejection effectively?

In our hyper connected, modern world, with hectic schedules and working weekends, it is difficult to make new friends on the regular. Often you may find yourself in a position where people or situations may make you feel unwelcome.

How can you deal with rejection then? Public speaker Cam Adair’s inspirational TEDx talk is a good place to start, if you are dealing with rejection. Take a look at the video here:

Cam chronicled his journey with bullying at school, how the cruelty of it left an indelible wound on his young mind. He emphasised on the importance of not giving up and persevering.

He explained, ”After two years of struggling to figure out why me, I decided I had to make a change. I had to change the way this was going. I just couldn’t do it anymore. And in a moment of inspiration, I decided to ask myself a different question: if I could change this circumstance, if I could change my situation, would I? If I could learn how to make new friends, would I? If this was actually possible, if I could actually do it, would I do it? And with every ounce of my being I knew that yes, I would.”

He added, ”I made a commitment to myself: I was going to change the situation. I was going to learn to make new friends. I was going to learn to be happy again, to smile again. So I set off on a journey. I didn’t really know what I was doing, so I approached it like a big experiment. I was experimenting until I learned what I needed to learn. To make friends, I needed to meet more people, so I started going out which led me to go out every single night for three years. It wasn’t a party, though, so I did it sober and I kept a journal of lessons I was learning.”

Cam concluded by saying that, “I learned that rejection is a compass. It teaches you what you don’t want, so you can learn what you do. My friend says, ‘Out of our biggest rejection comes our biggest sense of direction’.

