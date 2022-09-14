‘You can reinvent and redefine at any age’: Sameera Reddy

We are taught that life has to have a definite plan that adds certainty to its uncertain nature, something that establishes balance and stability. Not having a life map drawn out, however, is often met with scrutiny and disregard from society. But the one thing we should let ourselves know is that it is “okay to not have a plan sometimes”.

Actor Sameera Reddy agrees as she says that “It is okay to feel lost sometimes.” She recalls how three years ago she did not have a life plan and all that she was left with was going with the flow.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

In an Instagram post, she says people kept asking her about her future endeavours as an actor, but she was clueless. She did not, however, give up and instead decided to “be unique, unfiltered and with no fear of judgment.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sameera Reddy (@reddysameera)

Sameera says in the video that she focused on slowly rebuilding herself. “I decided not to cave in, but just follow my heart.”

“You can reinvent and redefine at any age,” she adds, stating that while it is not an easy feat, it is not impossible to achieve.

From juggling being an actor, a content creator, a mother, and a daughter-in-law, Reddy truly has reinvented herself.

“I hope this helps anyone out there who needs a dose of positive energy that we all are finding our way together,” she says, adding that we may get it slowly but we all will find our way surely. “Just have faith.” she concludes.

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!