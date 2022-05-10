You can accommodate your language, both body and verbal, order to build rapport with people’: Lynne Franklin

Lynne Franklin, an author and a member of National Speaker Association, talks and teaches on “how the body of a person communicate “.

In her Tedx Talk, she began by asking a question: “How would you like to be a mind reader?”, adding that” Body language of a people will tell you all day long what their primary style is; you just need to know what to look for and what to do when you see it”.

According to her, people’s brains process information in three ways– looker, listener and toucher. She represents these three different body language models in order to show how can you read people’s body language to read minds.

After showing all the models, she went on to elaborate, “I want you to start paying attention to other people’s body language to figure out how they think. Once you start presenting your ideas in a way that they get them, they will say ‘yes’ to you more often”.

She added, “I am not asking you to become somebody else because you can’t change how your brain works. It’s true you think in all three ways, but just the way you have a dominant hand, you have a dominant style, you can’t change that. But what you can do is accommodate your language, both body and verbal, with the people you’re with in order to build rapport which allows you to reach the full spectrum of people that you’re hanging out with”.

She concluded by saying, “When you practice these three ways, when you use these tools to build rapport with all kinds of different people, you will become the most persuasive person”.

