Don’t ever try to be somebody else: Ravi Zacharias

In life, we often find ourselves at a crossroads where we believe we are not good enough and somebody better may replace us at any point of time. However, that is not the case, explained preacher and author Ravi Zacharias in this inspiring video from Passion Conferences.

He said, “There is a particular value to you. You can always replace a worker. You will never, ever replace a person. Persons are unique. They are distinct. Don’t ever try to be somebody else. Don’t feign at being somebody else.”

Adding how one is valuable as an individual and should keep the faith, the renowned preacher who passed away on May 19, 2020 said, “Don’t let anyone ever minimise who you are as a singular individual.”

