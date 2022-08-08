scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 08, 2022

‘If you cannot protect and dream for yourself, nobody else can’: Rashmika Mandanna

The actor believes women are "capable of doing anything they want in this world" as long as they "keep working hard"

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 8, 2022 8:20:08 am
Rashmika MandannaRashmika Mandanna is known as 'The smiling queen' as said by her in the video. (Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram)

Actor Rashmika Mandanna speaks on smile being a “superpower”, and urges people to display positive emotions and to dream big.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

She shares an anecdote from her childhood days: “I was a really small girl and I still remember all that my mother said was, ‘You should never let someone else see you angry, see you cry, see you feel any of the negative emotions because that’s showing your weakness, right?'”

She further goes on to explain, “I think that’s one of the reasons I do not know how to cry. I have to work so hard to cry on screen, I cannot do it.” Mandanna belongs to a small town in Karnataka called Virajpet in the Kodagu district. She says, “I’m in the process of getting myself a huge loving kingdom that I’m going to create for myself. And if I, a girl from Kodagu, can do this, then imagine what you guys are capable of!”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What Opposition states want: More IAS officers, MSP guarantee, GST exempt...Premium
What Opposition states want: More IAS officers, MSP guarantee, GST exempt...
Jal Jeevan mission: A Maharashtra village holds a lesson for the rest of ...Premium
Jal Jeevan mission: A Maharashtra village holds a lesson for the rest of ...
From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus, coursesPremium
From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus, courses
Promise now, pay later ails power sectorPremium
Promise now, pay later ails power sector
ALSO READ |‘Nobody can be you, but you; so show up and show out’: Bevy Smith

The actor further says, “Women are capable of doing anything they want in this world. Please dream big, do not give a break, and keep working hard. It’s okay if someone is laughing at you, it’s okay if someone is pulling you down — you just keep working hard and keep looking up at the sky to reach your goals no matter what.”

She concludes by saying: “If you cannot protect and dream for yourself, nobody else can. I hope you reach your dreams and make them come true.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-08-2022 at 08:20:08 am

Most Popular

1

Maiden flight of SSLV: Three propulsion stages performed well, problem was in identifying sensor failure, says ISRO

2

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Highlights: Boxers have dream day, women’s cricket team settle for silver, women’s hockey team clinch bronze

3

Friendship Day special: SRK-Juhi to Alia-Ranveer, 6 real-life Bollywood friends who stood by each other during testing times

4

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Live Updates: Gold for Sharath and Sreeja in Mixed Doubles, Silver for India in T20 cricket, Bronze for Dipika-Saurav and Srikanth,

5

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Live Updates: Gold for Sharath and Sreeja in Mixed Doubles, Silver for India in T20 cricket, Bronze for Dipika-Saurav and Srikanth,

Featured Stories

August 8, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press FreedomDebate
August 8, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press FreedomDebate
Welcome, Vice President
Welcome, Vice President
Explained: Why food inflation may ease faster than expected
Explained: Why food inflation may ease faster than expected
Explained: Why do athletes go 'missing' from international sporting events?
Explained: Why do athletes go 'missing' from international sporting events?
Ayodhya MLA, Mayor in district land authority's list of 'illegal' land de...
Ayodhya MLA, Mayor in district land authority's list of 'illegal' land de...
Nothing new, says Fadnavis on quasi-judicial power to bureaucrats; assure...
Nothing new, says Fadnavis on quasi-judicial power to bureaucrats; assure...
Man who abused Noida woman still on the run, his henchmen turn up at her society

Man who abused Noida woman still on the run, his henchmen turn up at her society

India’s double dose in triple jump: Eldhose, Abdulla bag gold, silver
Commonwealth Games

India’s double dose in triple jump: Eldhose, Abdulla bag gold, silver

Gehlot says death penalty for rape leading to murders, faces backlash

Gehlot says death penalty for rape leading to murders, faces backlash

Promise now, pay later ails power sector

Promise now, pay later ails power sector

Premium
Explained: ISRO’s SSLV hopes, setback

Explained: ISRO’s SSLV hopes, setback

Premium
Kerala, West Bengal flag need for better Centre-state cooperation

Kerala, West Bengal flag need for better Centre-state cooperation

From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus

From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus

Premium
Darlings shows why we need more women telling women's stories

Darlings shows why we need more women telling women's stories

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

handloom
National Handloom Day 2022: The enchanting legacy of weaves from Karnataka’s Bagalkot district
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 08: Latest News
Advertisement