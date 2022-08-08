‘If you cannot protect and dream for yourself, nobody else can’: Rashmika Mandanna

Actor Rashmika Mandanna speaks on smile being a “superpower”, and urges people to display positive emotions and to dream big.

She shares an anecdote from her childhood days: “I was a really small girl and I still remember all that my mother said was, ‘You should never let someone else see you angry, see you cry, see you feel any of the negative emotions because that’s showing your weakness, right?'”

She further goes on to explain, “I think that’s one of the reasons I do not know how to cry. I have to work so hard to cry on screen, I cannot do it.” Mandanna belongs to a small town in Karnataka called Virajpet in the Kodagu district. She says, “I’m in the process of getting myself a huge loving kingdom that I’m going to create for myself. And if I, a girl from Kodagu, can do this, then imagine what you guys are capable of!”

The actor further says, “Women are capable of doing anything they want in this world. Please dream big, do not give a break, and keep working hard. It’s okay if someone is laughing at you, it’s okay if someone is pulling you down — you just keep working hard and keep looking up at the sky to reach your goals no matter what.”

She concludes by saying: “If you cannot protect and dream for yourself, nobody else can. I hope you reach your dreams and make them come true.”

