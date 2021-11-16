‘Nobody’s a failure in this room; we can all win’: Kid Cudi on not giving up

Celebrated rapper Kid Cudi — real name ‘Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi’ — has made a mark for himself with his unique and wildly popular music. Born in Cleveland Ohio, Kudi also has a distinct sense of style, gracing red carpets in designs from moguls from across the world, the most recent being his CFDA awards appearance.

In his public speeches, Kudi has always acknowledged that he had had a hard time growing up. He struggled with identity issues and knew exactly how it felt when defeat seemed close.

In a TEDx talk, he revisited his high school where he addressed hundreds of students, and spoke about the struggles he faced while growing up. Listen to the speech here:

The Scotts singer said, “I just want y’all to know that life will throw you a shit ton of curve balls, it’s scary, but if you believe you want it, and if you wanna work hard enough for it, you can be so. There is no difference between me and you. I just really wanted this shit and I wanted it bad. You know? I didn’t want to be a failure.”

”And nobody’s a failure in this room. Don’t ever think that. We can all win. And that’s it.”

Cudi highlighted a few important things to remember when life is overwrought with struggles. He emphasised on the fact that some people get lazy in the middle and give up. ”I believe that some people get lazy. They might have that one painting that they started to paint and never finished it. It’s like sticking to something. One goal at a time.”

He continued: “You know, that’s still big for me. I never put too much on my plate. At first it was the music, and then the acting kinda came into play, early on, and I, it was unexpected, but it was a blessing, that I was prepared for. I was like: “Man. I’ve been a class clown since forever, let’s do this.”

