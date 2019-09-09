How to raise gutsy girls? Author Caroline Paul has an answer

Referring to a study on educating children about the risks of a playground fire pole, author Caroline Paul said that girls were more likely to be told about the risks than the boys. “We are raising girls to be timid, even helpless. It begins when we caution them against physical risk,” explains author and former firefighter Caroline Paul in this inspiring video.

What message does this send across? “That girls are fragile and more in need of help, and boys can and should master difficult tasks by themselves. It says that girls should be fearful and boys should be gutsy.

Stressing that bravery like everything else can be learnt, she said, “To learn bravery, encourage girls to skateboard, climb trees and clamber around that playground fire pole because it teaches hazard assessment, it teaches delayed gratification, it teaches resilience and confidence. We, women have to start practicing bravery too. We cannot teach our girls until we teach ourselves.”