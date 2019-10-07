Racism is about behaviours, not feelings: Phillip Atiba Goff

That in 2019 we are still debating about what racism is and how we can combat it, goes on to show how the world has still a long way to go in terms of evolution. But American psychologist Phillip Atiba Goff intends to not only define racism, but also understand it in terms of mind versus matter, in order to make this global issue more solvable.

In this Tedx talk, he throws light on this troubling topic, while also sharing his work at the Center for Policing Equity — an organization that helps police departments diagnose and track racial gaps in policing in order to eliminate them.

“Trying to solve racism feels impossible, because our definition of racism makes it impossible. The most common definition of racism is that racist behaviours are the product of contaminated hearts and minds… The only problem with that definition is that it’s completely wrong,” he says.

“No black community has ever taken to the streets to demand that white people would love us more. Communities march to stop the killing, because racism is about behaviours, not feelings,” says Goff.

He goes on to say that when we change the definition of racism from attitudes to behaviours, we transform that problem from impossible to solvable.

“Each and every one of us, we measure things that matter to us. Businesses measure profit; good students keep track of their grades; families chart the growth of their children. Which is why we feel the neglect when nobody’s bothering to measure anything at all… Once we have the will and resources to it, this could be the generation that stops feeling like racism is an unsolvable problem; and instead sees that what’s been necessary for far too long, is possible,” he says in conclusion.