Healthy living: Six things you need to know to get a better sleep

Sleep occupies nearly a third of our lives. But many of us give very little attention and care to it. Sleep isn’t lost time or just a way to rest when all our important work is done. Instead, it is a critical function during which our body balances and regulates its vital systems. Sleep is crucial for our brain. What goes in your brain while you sleep is an intensely active period of restructuring, that’s crucial for how our memory functions. Poor sleep patterns can cause long-term damage to your body and mind.

Before you go to bed at the night, there are certain things that you need to keep in the mind. Take a look at this video.

1. Eat 2-3 hours before going to bed- Food takes a minimum of 3 to 4 hours to break down and get digested, so it’s always best if you complete your meals at least two to three hours before you go to bed. You get a better sleep when the food is digested before sleeping.

2. Shower- Taking a shower before going to the bed can make a lot of difference. It cools down the body temperature and helps you get a pleasant sleep. Avoid hot showers as they increase your body temperature. When you shower, it not only cleans your body but also washes away all your stress, anxiousness, burden, and fatigue.

3. Mediate- If you practise meditation before getting to bed, it brings a whole lot of change internally as well as externally.

4. Temperature- You fall asleep when your body temperature is a degree or lower than normal. You get the best sleep when your body is colder than it usually is. If you heat up your body, it’s going to affect your sleep.

5. Darkness- An hour before you sleep, put your phone aside. Because there’s nothing that can ruin sleep as much as phones or other bright screens. Your body feels sleepy on the amount of light entering it through eyes. Make sure you have turned off all the lights, and your electronic devices are kept away.

6. Read- The way our brains are built, the final activity of the day has a profound impact on our thought process. So, before going to your bed make sure to read something in order to get quality sleep.

