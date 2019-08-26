Parents’ support is important for success: PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu, after defeating Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara, clinched the gold at the BWF World Championships 2019 in Basel on Sunday, With this, the 24-year-old also became the first Indian to win a gold medal at the Championships. She has always astounded us with her dedication and hard work. She is known to lead by example and it is evident in this video of the athlete where, during a visit to a college, she stressed on the importance of hard work and how imperative it is to becoming successful, whether it is in sports or academics.

“Parents’ support is very important,” she remarked, and then went on to share how her parents always supported her, along with her coach. “Teachers give their full effort, so I wish that you give your 100 per cent and work hard and be disciplined,” she advised students.

Sindhu, after winning this time, had acknowledged her coach, saying, “A big thanks to my coach Kim and Gopi sir and my supporting staff; I dedicate this win to my mom, it’s her birthday today.”