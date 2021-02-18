Put your blinkers on and find what you do best: Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has captured the world and made her presence felt globally. Her journey has been phenomenal and, in every way, inspirational. The bold actor has paved her way and walked an uncharted path. She believes in being limitless and inspires others to do that as well.

“I don’t want to be called an actor, I don’t want to be called a star. I don’t want to have a label, I want to have a legacy,” she says in this video. “I want to be limitless and I want to break stereotypes. I want to go where no man or woman has gone before.”

Priyanka talks about being bullied and that she “had the worst self-esteem” as a kid. “I was made fun of the way I talked, because of where I came from. I was made fun on every level.”

But none of this stopped her from being the best version of herself. “Only way you can change is setting goals for yourself and saying I will be the best version of me.”

Telling people, especially youngsters, on how they can cope with failure, she says, “Life doesn’t end. Life keeps moving. Put your blinkers on and find what you do best and just keep moving.”

Recalling the time when she was 19 and doing her first few movies, the actor shared that a producer had said “girls were replaceable”, and if she (Priyanka) “can’t work it out, it’s fine, we’ll just cast someone else”.

This worked for her and she started picking up parts which were strong. She didn’t want to be a “damsel in distress”. Now, 13-15 years later, she is “irreplaceable”.

