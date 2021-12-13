Do you struggle with procrastination and self-doubt? Watch this inspiring video

Procrastination is one of the many vices that we have to deal with. It is the act of unnecessarily postponing chores or work to the point of causing harm to the quality of life.

Even after knowing the detriments of this behaviour, intelligent people tend to do it as well. In an inspiring TEDx talk, human behaviour expert Peter Sage beautifully explained hidden reasons and unconscious patterns that cause us to self-sabotage, and suggested ways in which we can change them.

Sage began by explaining what the circumstances might be that are leading to procrastination. He mentioned that lack of resources is possibly not a source of it, neither is excessive opulence. He called the phenomenon a “hamster wheel of mediocrity”.

“You see, as human beings, our nervous system is hardwired for comfort, whereas the essence of what makes us us, some would say our soul is hardwired for growth. And it’s managing that dynamic tension between how good a comfort zone feels and the innate calling of our potential that lies outside of that, that causes the frustration for most people and keeps them on that hamster wheel of mediocrity.”

Possibly the most important takeaway from Sage’s speech is this: “Before you spend another penny on workshops or skills or anything, work on yourself.” He emphasised that only by mastering our sense of self will we be able to avoid procrastination.

“By mastering our sense of self we’re able to walk into a room where everything is descending into chaos and retain our center. When everything’s breaking down around us with the eye of the storm it’s like, ‘Move! I’ll handle it. See, that’s the best way that you’ll be able to handle uncertainty and when we commit to self mastery, we give ourselves the best shot of becoming the best and greatest versions of ourselves that we can be and then we get to become the example. We can only inspire them by being the example.”

