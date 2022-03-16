‘There’s nothing wrong with being ambitious, ladies’: Priyanka Chopra

What does it mean to be the best version of yourself? The answer is anything but straightforward. Turning into the best version of yourself is a lifelong expedition.

It takes a lot of hard-work and courage as you try and figure out yourself whist making your own way in this fast paced, competitive world.

Priyanka Chopra’s journey has been an inspiration for millions of people around the globe. From winning the Miss World title when she was 17, to being a super successful actor, singer, producer and entrepreneur, she is global force to reckon with.

In an inspiring compilation video presented by a YouTube channel Seek Inspiration, she can be seen sharing some of her rules for success.

She began by talking about how change is the only constant in life and we are never too old to learn and experience something new. “We don’t allow ourselves the ability to dream beyond our imagination, because we are afraid of change. We are too rigid to let our dreams evolve. So, loosen up you know, shake it off.”

According to her opportunities come far and few in between but it is our job to recognise them and work hard to squeeze every drop out of these opportunities.

There’s nothing wrong with being ambitious, ladies,” she said. “I don’t think there’s anything wrong with wanting to have the whole cake and eat it too, as long as you’re not harming someone or doing something wrong. Don’t be scared to want more for yourself than you ever thought you could,” she added.

Encouraging everyone to embrace failure, she said, “Fail, fail, fail again and then rise like a phoenix. The only way to push failure aside is to move ahead. Not ignore it but analyse it and learn from it. Always remember you will never truly enjoy success until you have tasted failure.”

